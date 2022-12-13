12 Braggots of Krampus -- Supernatural Brewing releasing new honey-based beers daily

article

Try new honey-based beers made by Livonia's Supernatural Brewing and Spirits from now through Dec. 23.

The craft brewery's 12 Braggots of Krampus started Monday.

According to Supernatural, braggot is a honey wine made with grain, so it is a cross between a wine and beer. The Ragnaröks are still braggots with no carbonation, while the other releases are carbonated.

Check out the daily releases: