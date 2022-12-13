12 Braggots of Krampus -- Supernatural Brewing releasing new honey-based beers daily
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Try new honey-based beers made by Livonia's Supernatural Brewing and Spirits from now through Dec. 23.
The craft brewery's 12 Braggots of Krampus started Monday.
According to Supernatural, braggot is a honey wine made with grain, so it is a cross between a wine and beer. The Ragnaröks are still braggots with no carbonation, while the other releases are carbonated.
Check out the daily releases:
- Dec. 12: Krampus -- Sour braggot with honey, cranberries, spices, and orange zest - 7.5%abv
- Dec. 13: Loki juice -- Sour braggot with honey and cherries - 75%abv
- Dec. 14: Supernatural Xmas Ale -- Barley wine brewed with honey, chocolate, vanilla & spices - 11%abv
- Dec. 15: Ragnarök -- Citrus pistachio still braggot brewed with honey, pistachios, vanilla, and citrus zest - 12%abv
- Dec. 16: Ragnarök - Banana Foster -- Still braggot brewed with honey, caramel, banana, vanilla, and pecans - 12%abv
- Dec. 17: Ragnarök - snowballer still braggot with honey, coconut, marshmallow, and vanilla - 12%abv
- Dec. 18: Ragnarök - Peach Cobbler -- Still braggot brewed with honey, peaches, vanilla, lactose, and graham cracker - 12%abv
- Dec. 19: Ragnarök - Star child still showcase braggot brewed with Michigan star thistle honey - 12%abv
- Dec. 20: Ragnarök - Snozzberry -- Still braggot brewed with a blend of five different fruits and a secret spice - 12%abv
- Dec. 21: Ragnarök - Tropical Spice -- Still braggot brewed with honey, pineapple, mango, and jalapeno - 12%abv
- Dec. 22: Put It In Reverse Terry -- Dark braggot brewed with honey, chocolate, and orange zest - 10%abv
- Dec. 23: Ragnarök - Deez -- Still braggot brewed with honey & roasted peanuts - 12%abv