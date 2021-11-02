New beer from St. Clair Shores brewery will support Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation

A new beer from Copper Hop Brewing Co. in St. Clair Shores will raise money for the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation.

Rose was a Wayne State University police officer. He was gunned down while on patrol in Detroit in November 2016.

He was a beer enthusiast and lived in St. Clair Shores so Copper Hop, which opened several years after his death, decided to honor him with Blueberry Maple Good C.O.P. Members of the Memorial Foundation helped make the beer that is brewed with Tahitian vanilla beans, Peruvian cocoa nibs, blueberries, and maple syrup.

The cocoa oatmeal porter will be available beginning Nov. 17 at Copper Hop and at a taproom near where Rose died – 8 Degrees Plato Detroit.

The Memorial Foundation helps keep Rose's memory alive while also providing safety gear to K-9 officers, funding scholarships for children, making memorial markers for fallen police, and more.

All beer proceeds will go to the organization.