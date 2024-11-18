12 displaced after candle causes Detroit house fire

Twelve people are struggling after a fire Sunday damaged their home on Detroit's west side.

Eight children and four adults call the house in the area of Braile and 7 Mile home. According to residents, a candle caused the house to catch on fire. No one was hurt, but the family said they are in need of help as they figure out what to do next.

"I was helping my stepdaughter, she came and stayed with me, and she lit the candle and didn't watch the candle," LaShawn Dixon said. "This is the second house fire I had, and I just need some help."

Dixon said the last fire she experienced happened less than a year ago.

The extent of the damage is unknown, though it did not appear to be a total loss.

The family is working to set up a GoFundMe for people to help them. FOX 2 will share the link once we have it.