12 facing charges in child sex sting out of Genesee County

Twelve people have been arrested in part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation in Genesee County.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said on social media that these twelve people were wanted for targeting children for sexual purposes.

Felony charges have been filed.

Back in June, 22 other people were arrested in another child sex sting in Genessee County.

The breakthrough in arrests comes after the sheriff's office formed a new task force, the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST.