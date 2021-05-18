12-year-old accused of shooting, killing Detroit man during fight

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after he shot and killed a 25-year-old man during a fight Sunday in Detroit, officials said.

Authorities said the boy and D’Vonte Relford were fighting in the 16630 block of Mark Twain Street just before 9:30 p.m. when the boy pulled out a handgun and shot Relford in the back. Police said Relford was trying to help his sister, the boy's ex-girlfriend, because they were physically fighting.

The boy was charged with manslaughter and felony firearm. He is charged as a juvenile.