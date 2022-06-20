12-year-old boy killed in Monroe County garage fire

A 12-year-old boy died early Monday when a Monroe County garage caught fire.

Authorities said the fire started in the unattached garage at 106 W. Walnut St. in Petersburg around 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, family members were trying to get the boy, who was trapped in a bathroom.

Firefighters got inside, and found the body of Malaki Christian Giles.

The victim's 37-year-old father and 13-year-old brother were hurt trying to rescue him.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.