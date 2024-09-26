12-year-old critically injured by falling tree at Howell Nature Center

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being injured during a school trip to the Howell Nature Center on Thursday.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy said the boy was struck on the head by either part of the tree or the whole tree; exact details were still unclear as of 6 p.m.

The boy was airlifted to the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment.

The 12-year-old is a student at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Northville and was at the Howell Nature Center as part of an overnight trip.

The students were gathered with chaperons, trying to make a fire, when they heard crackling and saw the tree or tree part falling down, according to Murphy. Everyone except the boy was able to get out of the way.

When FOX 2 arrived at the scene, parents were coming to pick up their children early.

Sources say there was no work being done on the tree and there were no high winds that caused the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.