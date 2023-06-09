12-year-old girl jumps in to help after construction flagger struck by hit-and-run driver

A 12-year-old girl's quick thinking is assisting investigators after a construction flagger was hit Friday in Oakland County.

The driver appeared upset that the road was closed before ramming into the worker.

Emma Ortiz recorded the hit-and-run driver as they hit the man and sped away, catching their license plate number that investigators are now using to search for the suspect.

"It made me feel really good about myself, and I’m glad I got to help that man," Emma said. "When you do the right thing it always has a way of coming back to you in a good way."

The flagger, who works for the Oakland County Road Commission, was diverting traffic on Drahner Road, west of M-24, in Oxford around noon when he was struck. He is expected to be OK.

"Because they had just put the pavement down they were temporarily diverting traffic off the road," said Craig Bryson, the senior manager of communications for the road commission.

Emma and her mother Holly both did what they could to help.

"I stopped traffic on either side. I grabbed his, like stop sign flew, so I went and grabbed that, and we just waited until the ambulance and the police officers got there," Holly said.

Investigators thought they found the driver of the white van Friday afternoon, but it wasn't them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

