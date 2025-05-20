12-year-old girl killed in northern Michigan ORV crash; teen seriously injured

The Brief A 12-year-old girl died in an ORV crash in Manistee County over the weekend. Police said the girl lost control and went off the road while riding on a private property. Her 14-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.



One girl died and another suffered serious injuries after an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash Sunday afternoon in northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said a 12-year-old girl was driving the ORV with a 14-year-old passenger on a private property in Manistee County's Wellston when she lost control around 1:30 p.m. This caused the ORV to go off the road and roll onto its side.

The driver, who was from Manistee, was pronounced dead, while the passenger, from Irons, suffered serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected factors in the crash.