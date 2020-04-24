12-year-old lifting moods in Detroit on social media with live DJ mixes

As people stay home to stay safe during the COVID-19 crisis, 12-year-old Deon Hooper has found a way to spread some joy through his DJ skills.

"We're all stuck in the house why not do a live [video] if people want music?" he said.

Deon, also known as DJ Hoop, knew he wanted to deejay when he was just 6 years old after he saw a family friend do it.

"I asked, 'Can I scratch? Can I scratch?' And he always let me scratch all the time."

Before the pandemic hit, when this 7th grader wasn't busy with his schoolwork he was going to DJ parties when he gravitated toward a certain groove.

"Shout out to my granny because she put me on the old school," Deon said. "She's like, 'Go live! Play some music for me while I'm cooking!' It started from there."

Now DJ Hoop goes live on his mom's Facebook page hoping to provide an escape with his old school jams as people stay home.

DJ Hoop will turn 13 on Tuesday, April 28 but on Saturday, April 25 he's hosting a birthday bash and everyone's invited to join him.

His mom is proud of her son's accomplishments and how he helping people to smile and find hope during a crisis.

"Invest in your kids. Whatever it is that your kids want to do, push them," said Ciera Chambliss.

You can check out DJ Hoop's birthday live show on his mom's Facebook page here.