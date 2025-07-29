12-year-old in Pontiac arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles for a second time

article

The Brief A 12-year-old boy is accused of stealing multiple vehicles from a Pontiac business. This was the second time the boy was accused of vehicle theft. He did not act alone, as a 13-year-old boy was also arrested and charged.



A 12-year-old boy from Pontiac was arrested after allegedly stealing vehicles from a business, and according to police, this was not his first rodeo.

Big picture view:

The Pontiac boy was arrested at his home on Tuesday and appeared at the Oakland County Children’s Village before a juvenile court referee. Police say his hearing was adjourned until Wednesday afternoon and he will remain at Children’s Village.

"This young man is on a very bad path, attempting to live his own grand theft auto," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Hopefully intervention by the courts will send him on a better life path as well as stopping the constant thefts from these businesses."

The boy was accused of being part of the theft of three Chevrolet Silverado trucks from a Waterford Township lawn care business over the weekend.

Two of the trucks had trailers attached and were also stolen. Police say the vehicles and trailers, valued at $90,000, were eventually found and recovered.

Though in an unusual twist, this was not the first time the 12-year-old has been accused of similar crimes.

The backstory:

A month prior, police say the boy was arrested on charges of the theft of seven vehicles from a Pontiac business. He went into multiple vehicles in the parking lot and was stopped and arrested by police while carrying a license plate.

Detectives learned the boy had allegedly stolen seven vehicles in the past month and sold at least one of them for only $30.

Dig deeper:

The suspect did not act alone though, as police also said a second suspect was arrested, this one being a 13-year-old Pontiac boy. He was charged with unlawful driving in an automobile and malicious destruction of property under $200.

Police say he will remain in Children’s Village until his next hearing, which is set for Aug. 11.