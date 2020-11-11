12-year-old Roseville girl missing after leaving the house for school

article

Police in Roseville are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

Police say Ameria Bates was last seen in the area of Frazho and Ronald on Nov. 11 between 8:30-9 a.m. She was wearing a pink shirt, black sweatpants and a pink and purple camouflage backpack.

Police say the girl left her home to go to school but never arrived at school.

Amerie has not been seen or heard from since that morning, which has not happened previously.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts or has seen her, you're asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.