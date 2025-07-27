13-year-old arrested after 4 vehicle fires on Detroit's west side

The Brief A 13-year-old was arrested after police found four vehicles damaged by fires at two separate auto collision shops early Saturday on Detroit's west side. The fires happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Greenfield and Schoolcraft roads. Detroit police are reminding parents to be aware of where their kids are at all times after curfew hours.



A 13-year-old boy was arrested after police found four vehicles damaged by fires at two separate auto collision shops early Saturday on Detroit’s west side, according to Captain Marcus Thirkill with the Detroit Police Department.

The backstory:

The fires happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Greenfield and Schoolcraft roads.

Police on patrol observed a fire at a collision shop in the area and went to investigate it.

Officers arrested the 13-year-old after reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business and speaking to a citizen. The teen was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, investigators said.

It’s unknown why he targeted the two shops or how the fires started.

The Detroit Arson Task Force will continue investigating the incident.

What you can do:

Detroit police are reminding parents to be aware of where their kids are at all times after curfew hours.

Anyone under the age of 15 has a curfew of 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. in Detroit and those aged 16-17 have a curfew of 11 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Parents of kids who violate curfew will be given a citation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600.