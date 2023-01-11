13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school

A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday.

Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.

Michigan State Police said the boy was arrested and taken to a nearby juvenile detention facility.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Police are reminding students of the OKAY2SAY website, where anonymous tips can be submitted about potential school threats and dangers.