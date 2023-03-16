13-year-old killed in double shooting on Detroit's east side

A 13-year-old is dead and a second teen was wounded after a double shooting on Detroit's east side Thursday.

Police said that 13-year-old and 17-year-old boys were approached and shot outside in the 13900 block of Frankfort by a pair of teen suspects where they were shot just before 5 p.m. The two suspects are believed to be teens who should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Two teens standing in front of a home, they were approached by two suspects armed with weapons," DPD Chief James White said. "They fired shots striking both. The 13-year-old is deceased, the 17 (or) 18-year-old looks like he is going to make it."

White said they are working on getting descriptions of the teen suspects believed to be wearing dark clothes and blue jeans.

The chief said the incident was not random, but he is not sure that the shooting stemmed from an existing school beef.

"We've got dogs out here doing tracks, we have the ATF on the scene we are going to recover evidence, we are going to do everything we can," White said. "The officers and detectives are really good at this, but it is beyond being good detectives and being good investigators. We need to stop this violence. I am glad we are good at what we do, but we shouldn't have to do it so much. We don't want to have to do it so much. We want our community to thrive and not be victimized by gun violence or any other type of violence."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



