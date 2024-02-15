13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris still missing, police 'aggressively searching'

Sources say foul play is a grave concern in the case of Na'Ziyah Harris – a 13-year-old girl who went missing over a month ago after she got off her school bus on Detroit's east side.

Na'Ziyah was last seen on Jan. 9, according to police. She was wearing a white, pink, and black jacket with a hood that had brown fur on it, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike gym shoes.

NaZiyah Harris on the bus

She was reported missing the following day to Detroit public schools police, who got federal law enforcement involved, including the U.S. Marshals to chase leads.

About one month later, on Feb. 13, the Detroit Police Department were asked to take over. Questions remain as to why it took so long for DPD to be let in on the investigation.

During a press conference Wednesday, Detroit Police Chief James White said investigators are "very, very concerned" about Na'Ziyah after a meeting about the case.

Na'Ziyah Harris, 13, remains missing.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Kari Sloan said the department is "aggressively searching" for the teen and are "not ruling anything out at this point."

Helicopters, K-9 dogs, and police searched an area in Pittsfield Township this week, a 45-minute drive from where she was last seen – at Cornwall and 3 Mile in Detroit.

Then, a search warrant was conducted at a home on Detroit’s east side.

"When a child is missing you gotta look everywhere," said Annette Harris, Na'Ziyah's grandmother. "I don’t want to think the worst about it – about her being abducted. I’m hoping and praying that that is not the case. I'm standing on my faith that God is going to bring my baby home."

Related article

On Wednesday, investigators looked under porches, in backyards, and alleys near Shoemaker and Garland, but they did not disclose what led them there.

"We’re hopeful that we find her well, but we can’t operate on hope," White said.

There has been no known sitings of Na'Ziyah in over a month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Major Crimes Division at 313-596-2260, especially her friends who might know about any adult friends she could have.