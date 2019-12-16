13-year-old shot in neck when older cousin played with gun in Pontiac

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Pontiac.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 90 block of Cadillac Street, which is near Baldwin and Cesar E Chavez avenues.

Police say they were called to the home after a 13-year-old had been shot in the neck.

Police were told that the cousin of the teen had been playing with a gun and the firearm accidentally discharged. Deputies found the gun, a .380 cal. pistol, lying outside in the backyard.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition. He's expected to recover.

We're told he was shot in the neck and the spent round remains lodged in the right-side of his chest.

The 20-year-old cousin was taken into custody and charges are pending.