13-year-old Taylor girl who stabbed sister to death due in court for bond hearing

A teen girl accused of murdering her younger sister in Taylor is due in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.

This comes after the Wayne County Prosecutor decided to charge the 13-year-old with adult designation last week. The teen, who is not being named because of her age, was originally charged as a juvenile, but Prosecutor Kym Worthy added the adult designation due to "other faces discovered in the case."

Being charged with adult designation does not mean a minor is charged as an adult. However, if convicted, a judge can decide to sentence the suspect as a juvenile, as an adult, or a combination of the two. Also, if the suspect is sentenced as a minor and does not improve, the judge can impose an adult sentence on her.

The 13-year-old girl is accused of stabbing and killing her 7-year-old sister over a note about flushing the toilet. Authorities said the two had an argument while the older girl was babysitting the younger girl on Sept. 28. That argument escalated to the teen waiting for her sister in the bathroom with knives.

The victim was stabbed at least 10 times with a butcher knife and a hunting knife, police said.

The parents told police the 13-year-old had never been a problem at home or at school, leaving them stunned by the incident.