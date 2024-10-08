Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old Taylor girl who stabbed sister to death due in court for bond hearing

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 8, 2024 7:36am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen girl accused of murdering her younger sister in Taylor is due in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.

This comes after the Wayne County Prosecutor decided to charge the 13-year-old with adult designation last week. The teen, who is not being named because of her age, was originally charged as a juvenile, but Prosecutor Kym Worthy added the adult designation due to "other faces discovered in the case."

Related

Prosecutor: Taylor 13-year-old who fatally stabbed sister may face adult sentence upon conviction
article

Prosecutor: Taylor 13-year-old who fatally stabbed sister may face adult sentence upon conviction

"An adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing the respondent as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated," according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Being charged with adult designation does not mean a minor is charged as an adult. However, if convicted, a judge can decide to sentence the suspect as a juvenile, as an adult, or a combination of the two. Also, if the suspect is sentenced as a minor and does not improve, the judge can impose an adult sentence on her.

The 13-year-old girl is accused of stabbing and killing her 7-year-old sister over a note about flushing the toilet. Authorities said the two had an argument while the older girl was babysitting the younger girl on Sept. 28. That argument escalated to the teen waiting for her sister in the bathroom with knives.

Related

Taylor police: Note about flushing toilet led 13-year-old to fatally stab sister
article

Taylor police: Note about flushing toilet led 13-year-old to fatally stab sister

The argument between sisters "stemmed from a note that was placed in the bathroom and the note was about flushing the toilet," said Taylor Detective Cpl. Zachary Digiacomo. The 13-year-old is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree premeditated murder.

The victim was stabbed at least 10 times with a butcher knife and a hunting knife, police said.

The parents told police the 13-year-old had never been a problem at home or at school, leaving them stunned by the incident.

Watch FOX 2 News Live