13-year-old suffers from 'half a heart', family sets up GoFundMe

The son of an Auburn Hills police officer is in dire need of a life-saving heart transplant. He has been defying the odds for 13 years and counting.

Daniel Skomski "was born with very, very complex heart disease known as the single ventricular defect," said his uncle, Mirek Skomski. "It is half a heart."

Daniel has been through a lot, but his family has always been by his side.

"He’s had so many surgeries, procedures – it’s too many," Mirek continued.

Yet he does it all while maintaining a positive attitude and outlook.

"A lot of people love Daniel. He’s a great kid. He's very strong. He is so brave," Mirek said. "He’s been at two hospitals – two hospitals told us, confirmed, that he does indeed need a heart transplant."

The major surgery will require follow-up treatments for the rest of his life, according to his family. It also brings a lot of uncertainty.

"It’s a huge financial burden," Mirek said. "It’s not easy."

Daniel's uncle started a GoFundMe page to help with his ongoing medical expenses.

"It’s the only way I can help them to kind of help Daniel later on in his life, because he just had a stroke this Saturday," Mirek said.

With each obstacle, Daniel remains strong.

"Before this operation that he had this Saturday, his mom started crying. And Daniel, before he was rolled out of the room, he hugged her and said ‘Mom, don’t worry. Everything is going to be alright. I will see you soon,’ and that’s the kind of kid he is."

The family is still awaiting a more definitive prognosis at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, following Daniel's stroke. They know there is still a long way to go.

"We want to provide a better life for Daniel once this is all done," Mirek said.

To donate, click here.