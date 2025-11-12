14 men arrested in Taylor in child predator operation, police say

The Brief Taylor police say 14 men thought they were chatting with girls as young as 13 on dating apps and even gaming platforms to meet for sex. Some brought weapons, sex toys, and even their kids to a scene for a meetup.



A child predator sting operation is making a dent in Metro Detroit’s most dangerous threats to children.

Big picture view:

It started in Taylor, but the accused traveled from all over the area to meet up with what they thought were children for sex. Taylor police say 14 men thought they were chatting with girls as young as 13 on dating apps and even gaming platforms to meet for sex.

But instead, behind the keyboard were Detective Mario Hinojosa and his team, catching predators.

Some brought weapons, sex toys, and even their kids to a scene for a meetup.

"Someone even brought their kids to a scene for a meetup. It’s crazy the risks these guys are willing to take to meet up with someone underage," said Hinojosa.

That was allegedly 28-year-old Jamil Brown from Ypsilanti, who deserves a special mention.

"It’s like, as a father, seeing that kind of stuff is heartbreaking for the child because you have no idea what else is going on in that household," said Hinojosa.

What's next:

All 14 were charged with a variety of crimes, and the detective says this is just one task force in one community—when you do the math, it’s scary.

