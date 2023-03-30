14-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving Detroit restaurant

article

Police are looking for a missing teen girl last seen leaving a Detroit restaurant on March 16.

Nataiga Carr left the restaurant in the area of 8 Mile and Kelly around 4:30 p.m. and never returned to her home in the 18900 block of Kingsville.

Carr is Black with black hair worn in braids. She has brown eyes. Carr stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.