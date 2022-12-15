15 Mile Road closed near Sterling Heights High School for downed traffic signals, power lines

article

15 Mile Road is closed near Sterling Heights High School for downed traffic signals and power lines.

Police said just before 9 a.m. that the cleanup and repairs will take about 2-6 hours. Drivers will not be able to use 15 Mile during this time.

What to do if you see downed wires

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.