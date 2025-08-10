15-year-old boy allegedly tried to rob man, shot and killed in Detroit

According to the Detroit Police Department, a 15-year-old boy allegedly tried to rob a man in his 20s on Saturday night, but instead was shot and killed.

Capt. Todd Messeneo said the boy approached the man shortly before 11 p.m., in the 31000 block of Hendricks Street. The man was a concealed carry permit holder and had a gun on him at the time.

During the attempted robbery, the man pulled his weapon and shot the would-be robber, killing him.

"At this point, it appears to have been a robbery gone bad," Messeneo said.

Messeneo said two people were arrested shortly after the shooting.