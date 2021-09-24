15-year-old charged after bringing gun to Taylor High School, threatening to shoot security guard

A 15-year-old boy is accused of bringing a loaded handgun to school and threatening to shoot a security guard.

Police were called to Taylor High School just before 9 a.m. Wednesday because of a disorderly student. According to police, the teen threatened to shoot a security guard who told him to go back to class.

When police arrived, they found the teen outside. Officers searched him and found the gun in a fanny pack.

The teen is being prosecuted as a juvenile so his name has not been released.

He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, intentional threat to commit an act of violence against school employees or school, and possession of a weapon at a school.

His bond was set at $5,000/10% and he was ordered to have no contact with Taylor High School. He's due back in court via Zoom on Oct. 13.