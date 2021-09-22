Taylor High School student threatens guard, carrying loaded gun gun in fanny pack - police say

A Taylor High School student has been arrested after threatening to shoot a security guard and was found to be carrying a handgun.

Taylor Police were called to the high school Wednesday morning after the 15-year-old student after threatened to shoot a security guard at the school.

The student, who lives in Inkster but attends Taylor High School, was wearing a fanny pack when police arrived. Inside the fanny pack was a loaded gun with its serial numbers filed off.

The student was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the police station pending transportation to the Wayne county juvenile detention center.

No other students or staff were threatened or injured.