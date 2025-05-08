15-year-old charged after shooting on bus outside Redford's Thurston High School

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a shooting that wounded another 15-year-old boy aboard a Redford school bus. Authorities said the teen was handling a gun that he brought to school in his backpack.



A 15-year-old Redford Township boy is facing charges stemming from a shooting that wounded another teen on a bus at Thurston High School.

Police were called to the high school on Wednesday afternoon on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering a gunshot wound to his hand after being shot on a bus outside the school.

During their investigation, police learned that a teen boy had brought a gun to the school and had it unsecured in his backpack. While on the bus, he took the gun out of his backpack and was handling it, leading to the weapon being fired and hitting another student.

The teen who had the gun is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless discharge of a weapon causing injury, and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.