15-year-old Commerce Township girl still missing nearly 2 weeks after leaving to take walk

A 15-year-old Commerce Township girl has been missing since she left her home to talk a walk Aug. 18.

Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen around 6:15 p.m. at her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park, and was expected to return in two hours. She also hasn't had contact with her family on social media.

Her mother told the Oakland County Sheriff's Office that Lewis is never late without asking for permission. Her biological father, who lives in Grand Haven in west Michigan, said he hadn't heard from Lewis in several weeks.

Last week, detectives said they have received few tips about Lewis' whereabouts.

Lewis is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has long dark-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue zip up jacket, shorts or multicolored pants and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.