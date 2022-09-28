15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition

A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn.

The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.

"It was very sad. Still a young boy," he said. "I don’t look at him as much as a teenager. I think sometimes my son could be there. It’s very sad."

He was tending to business when he witnessed the aftermath.

"We were working inside and all the sudden the police cars, you could hear police cars, fire, EMS came over," he said.

Dearborn Police say a 15-year-old boy had just gotten hit by a car while crossing the street not using the cross walk, near Riverside West Academy.

The right lane stopped - but cars in the left center lane kept going when the boy got hit on Schaefer.

"EMS came in and load him up on a car and they took him," Moh said.

Police say this was not a hit-and-run. The chief says the driver stopped right away and is cooperating.

But it’s a different story for a crash that happened on September 16th when a 13-year-old was hit by a driver that allegedly sped through a light according to sources and never stopped.

Investigators are still looking for that driver.

The Police Chief says the boy in that hit and run is back in school healing some broken bones with his arm in a sling.

His father tells us off camera, he’s lobbying city officials to improve safety.

Meanwhile, police are calling on drivers to pay more attention with school back in session. In fact, officers ticket people who stop along the busy Ford Road to drop off and pick up their kids at Fordson High School.

The fines are close to $200.

"People should pay more attention to the way they drive," Moh said. "Especially at school time the kids are coming out of school and sometimes they walk to the bakery just to get some pizza or something. So just watch out."

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in today’s crash. Police do not believe that driver was speeding either.

Community leaders are asking the public to pray for the boy’s recovery.



