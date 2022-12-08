15-year-old Karen Rodriguez of Pontiac is missing, deputies asking for tips

article

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old from Pontiac.

Karen Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, when she left her home and did not tell her family where she was going.

Her father told investigators that he received a text from her saying that she would be home the next day, on Dec. 4. She never returned, and her family says they have not contacted again by her.

Karen Rodriguez is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 105 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

"She has had no history of running away and such behavior would be out of character," said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in a release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her, is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.

