15-year-old turns self in for assault, carjacking of woman in Detroit after meeting suspect on dating app

Detroit Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the assault and carjacking of a woman in early December.

According to police, the teenager turned himself in for the assault on Tuesday, the same day police released his picture to FOX 2.

Detroit Police said the woman was assaulted on Dec. 2 around 11 p.m. in the area of Margareta Street and Meyers Road on the city's west side. The woman was meeting someone she met on a dating app and picked him and another man up in her 2012 Chrysler 200.

She said they drove around for a while before she was asked to park her car. That's when the man in the front seat then punched her in the face and pushed her face against a car window, police said. He then told the man in the backseat to pull her out of the driver's seat.

The woman was pulled from the car and thrown to the ground before she got up and ran away from the car, police said. As the two men drove off in her car, one of them threw her purse at her.

The car was found the next day.

Police said the 15-year-old turned himself in but did not release his name or other information.

