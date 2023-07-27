More than163K DTE customers without power in Southeast Michigan after storms cause widespread damage

More than 163,000 DTE Energy customers don't have power after storms Wednesday.

As of 8:20 a.m. Thursday, the company is reporting that 163,869 customers are without power, a number that has been steadily rising this morning. More than 2,700 crews are in the field.

DTE trucks on July 27, 2023

Strong winds brought down trees and limbs around Metro Detroit, leading to outages.

Check the DTE outage map and report an outage here.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.