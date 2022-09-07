16-year-old arrested with loaded gun in Southfield High School, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police arrested a 16-year-old who brought a gun to Southfield High School on Wednesday.
Police confirmed they were contacted by a third party who said that a student may have brought a gun to school with him at Southfield High School.
When stopped in the hallway by a resource officer and school security, the gun was found in the student's possession.
The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody at the start of the school day.
Police said the gun was loaded but there was not a bullet in the chamber.
No further details about the student were released.
Parents who contacted FOX 2 said that the school was locked down for a time Wednesday morning as the student was arrested.