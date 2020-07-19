16-year-old carjacked, Detroit Police seek public’s assistance in locating suspect

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect involved in a Saturday night carjacking.

Police say it happened in the 5700 block of Nottingham around 10:40. The victim, a 16-year old male, met up with the suspect, a 19-year-old male. The suspect then produced a weapon and fired a shot. Shortly after he demanded the victim’s black 2008 Chevy Impala, and fled the scene.

The victim is being described as a Black male, with short wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at ‪313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

