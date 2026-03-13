High wind warning extended as power outages continue to climb

The Brief High winds reaching 70 miles per hour battered SE Michigan Friday. As of 10:30 p.m. there were 91,000 DTE Energy customers without power.



High winds packing a major punch across metro Detroit tonight…bringing down trees and power lines with them.

The backstory:

The high wind warning was extended until midnight with gusts ranging between 50 and 60 miles per hours. The highest gust in SE Michigan was in Ann Arbor and Detroit City Airport at 71.

As of 10:30 p.m. there were 91,000 DTE Energy customers without power. For the DTE Outage Map go here.

FOX 2’s Dave Kinchen has crisscrossed Metro Detroit this evening looking at some of the worst damage.

He’s like in Royal Oak tonight with more.

On Third Street in Royal Oak firefighters are dealing with a tree that hit a house.

While earlier tonight a Sterling Heights gas station lost its canopy which was blown off at 18 Mile and Dequindre.

Elsewhere across town, more wind damage in the form of power outages caused by lines knocked down by large trees.

We saw firefighters and DTE crews responding at Hayes and East State Fair Streets in Detroit.

First responders also had their hands full knocking down the flames that swallowed a garage on Tuscany Avenue in Eastpointe Friday afternoon.

A downed power line also part of that scene. Homeowner David Kerr is in disbelief after losing so much.

"I just came home, the garage was on fire, you know?" he said. "I just lost my Charger and everything I own. My tools and my Charger and Sue’s car, and my truck."

Fire officials stress that if you see any downed lines, stay away from them and assume that every line is downed line is active.