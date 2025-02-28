16-year-old charged with 3 counts after gun was found in backpack at Hazel Park High School

article

The Brief A 16-year-old Hazel Park student was charged for bringing a gun to school in his backpack Thursday. The teen, who has not been named, is facing three counts including one count of felonious assault with a gun. Police say the student showed off the gun after an altercation involving name-calling to threaten another student.



A 16-year-old male Hazel Park student has been charged after a gun was found in his backpack Thursday.

The teen has been charged with one count of felonious assault with a gun, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a firearm in a school zone.

A hearing was held in juvenile court where the court referee ruled that the juvenile would continue to be detained. The next hearing is March 19. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authored a juvenile petition to charge the boy who is being held.

Detectives learned through investigation that on Feb. 26th after school ended, the suspect and a 15-year-old male victim student were in the school weight room when the suspect took offense to some name-calling.

The suspect and victim agreed to go into the boy’s locker room and fight. While in the locker room, the suspect pulled a handgun out of a backpack and put it in his waistband.

Police say the suspect then lifted his shirt showing the handgun and told the victim "he was going to get shot." The victim then left the locker room. No one reported this incident to the schools or staff at that time.

The recovered handgun was not reported stolen, and the police department is still investigating how the suspect came into possession of it.

Additional uniform police presence will be on hand as a precaution Monday.

A tip was received by school officials from the app OK2SSAY.

"The app allows for tips to be reported confidentially," police said in a release. "The actions by reporting and event like this may have prevented a tragedy. The police department does not believe there is any further threat to students or staff."

The Source: Information for this story was supplied by the Hazel Park Police Department.



