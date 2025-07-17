16-year-old charged with murder for fatal Macomb County police chase

The Brief A Detroit teen is charged with murder for a police chase in Macomb County that ended with a man dead. Alex Habib was hit by the suspect, 16-year-old Daniel Canales, while driving for Uber. Canales was ordered to remain locked up at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center until his next court date.



A 16-year-old Detroit boy is facing murder charges for a Macomb County police chase that ended with an innocent man dead last weekend.

Daniel Canales, who is being charged as an adult, was arraigned Thursday on the second-degree murder charge, along with charges of first-degree fleeing, operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied causing death, third-degree fleeing, and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Clinton Township police responded to an apartment complex early Saturday and saw a vehicle driving slowly with its lights off. Police tried to stop the vehicle, which they say was stolen, but the driver fled.

Roseville police said the stolen vehicle was spotted in the area of I-94 and Gratiot. Officers tried to pull over the car, leading to a chase that ended with a crash at 11 Mile and Van Dyke in Warren when Canales allegedly ran a red light.

The other driver hit was 28-year-old Alex Habib, a father of two who was driving for Uber.

Alex Habib and his family (GoFundMe)

Habib, of Madison Heights, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Canales was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

What they're saying:

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido called this a "deeply troubling case" in a press release announcing the decision to issue adult charges to a minor.

"The decision to charge a juvenile as an adult is never made lightly. In this matter, we proceeded with careful and thorough consideration of how to best uphold fairness and justice. We are dealing with a serious allegation involving a minor whose actions are believed to have caused the death of an innocent man, a man who was simply driving to support his family," he said. "Actions have consequences, and while youth is a factor, it does not erase accountability. Our role is to seek justice, and in this case, that means proceeding with the full weight of the law."

What's next:

Canales, who does not have a criminal record, was remanded to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

Bond will be revisited at his next court date, which is set for July 28.