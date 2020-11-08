16-year-old dead after shooting on Beaconsfield, police say 3 suspects were involved

A 16-year-old girl is dead after a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Detroit Police say it happened right before 8:30 in the 9100 Block of Beaconsfield Street. It was reported that the 16-year-old was involved in an altercation with one of the suspects. Shortly after, the suspect left the home with two other suspects and a single shot was fired into the home. The bullet fatally wounded the girl.

Medics arrived to the location and took the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing information on the suspects’ arrest status.

Anyone with information is asked call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.