16-year-old dead, suspect arrested in Detroit police involved shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old suspect was killed and an officer injured in a deadly shooting on Detroit's east side overnight. Police Chief Bettison urges parental involvement after a spike in break-ins and a fatal officer-involved shooting incident. Investigators recovered a .40 caliber gun used in the shooting; officer and suspects remain unidentified.



An investigation is underway following a deadly officer-involved shooting on Detroit's east side overnight. A 16-year-old was killed following a struggle with police, and an officer was shot in the hand.

What they're saying:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison expressed concern about the teens allegedly involved in the shooting of one of his officers overnight. The officer is recovering, but a 16-year-old suspect is dead.

Timeline:

Shots rang out in the area of Chester and Neff near I-94 on Detroit's east side after police on patrol noticed something suspicious.

"They saw individuals with masks on, standing next to a building, so I find that suspicious. Our officers did what they were supposed to as far as investigate," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

According to the chief, the area has seen a spike in break-ins in recent weeks. In daylight, several businesses along this stretch are visibly boarded up.

Investigators detained one 16-year-old at the scene. Another suspect ran off, while a third struggled briefly with police, leading to gunfire seconds later.

"The suspect was reaching for a handgun, trying to get it. He was able to get the handgun and shot one of our officers in the left hand. At that point, the officer returned fire, fatally wounding the individual," said Bettison.

The suspect was just 16-years-old.

Dig deeper:

Investigators recovered a .40 caliber gun with an extended magazine, believed to have been used to shoot the DPD officer around 10:30 on Thursday night. The officer and suspects involved in the late-night east side shooting have not been identified.