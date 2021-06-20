16-year-old entrepreneur launches cake making business during pandemic

16-year-old Kennedy Russell says she started making cakes three years ago to raise money for a class trip, and the pandemic turned it into a successful business.

" It’s definitely an eye-opener seeing how much I can do what I’m actually capable of," Russell said.

Russell says after making her first cake, she turned to online videos to grow her skills.

"I did not think it would get to this point. I thought maybe I would have like a couple of orders a week if that," says Russell.

Although the pandemic has been tough, Russell says she is filling orders for up to seven cakes per week.

" It has helped me a lot; because it’s giving me a lot more time and a lot more freedom with everything, and I can make more orders because I have more time I can work on my skills," said Russell

Jeanette Russell Kennedys' mom says their family has made adjustments to support their daughter's growing business, and she is proud of the life lessons Kennedy is learning.

"She’s doing it all herself; that she’s learning new skills; that she’s picking up trades; that she’s managing it all," said Jeanette.

Kennedy says she is busy balancing teenage life, school, sports, and business but loves serving her customers.

Advertisement

You can order with Kennedy on her Instagram @kennedysconfections.

