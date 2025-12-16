Detroit firefighters battle numerous fires early Tuesday

The Brief Detroit firefighters handled at least seven burning houses early Tuesday. No residents were hurt, but a firefighter did suffer a knee injury while battling one of the fires. Multiple people have been displaced.



Detroit fire crews have been busy Tuesday morning, battling multiple overnight fires around the city.

"Fighting fires in this cold weather challenging," Detroit Fire Battalion Chief Eric Fett said. "Injuries are pretty prevalent."

5 houses burn in spreading fire

A fire that started with one house on Dwyer near 7 Mile and Mound after midnight spread to five houses on the street.

The house fire on Dwyer

Of those five homes, two were total losses. Only one house was occupied, and that house suffered the least amount of damage. Three of the vacant houses that were damaged were being renovated at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Large family displaced by fire

Another fire crews battled early Tuesday displaced a family with 15 children.

That fire burned on Ashland near Kercheval around 3 a.m.

The house fire on Ashland

"I was scared and didn't know what to do, but I made sure I got my kids out safely," Adrienne Marlow said.

None of the residents were injured, but one firefighter did suffer a twisted knee.

Roof burned off home

Another fire burned through a home on Charest near Outer Drive around 3 a.m.

Few details about that fire are known, but everyone did make it out safely.

The house fire on Charest

The causes of all the fires remain under investigation.

Dig deeper:

This rash of fires comes on the heels of two deadly fires that happened within 24 hours between Sunday and Monday.

A 7-year-old boy was killed in a fire Sunday on Rutherford, while three people died in another fire early Monday on Wildemere.

What you can do:

Be sure that your home has working smoke detectors, and everyone in your family knows the escape plan for getting out if there is a fire.

Also, if you use a space heater, be sure to turn it off before going to sleep, keep a three-foot radius between the space heater and objects, and never plug space heaters into an extension cord or power strip.