16-year-old grazed by bullet fired by police in Detroit

A bullet fired by a Detroit police officer grazed the knee of a 16-year-old boy Thursday night.

The incident took place at the 15000 block of Chatham, near Fenkell Avenue in Detroit.

The shooting originated as a gun investigation, according to police. When officers encountered the teen, he was carrying a stolen gun.

During the investigation, the teenager broke away from police and began running – leading to a brief foot chase, said Detroit Police Chief James White.

Officers fired at least two shots; only one grazed the teen – who is in stable condition, according to DPD. Once treated at the hospital, he will be released into police custody.

"We don't know all the specific details," White said. "We're looking at if the suspect fired at the officers first (or) if the officers fired at the suspect."

No officers were injured during this incident.

Police recovered the teen's weapon, which was a 9mm gun stolen out of Dearborn Heights in 2022, White said.

The shooting is still under investigation and will be led by Michigan State Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.