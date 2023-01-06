16-year-old killed, 11-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting while playing UNO in Detroit home

A group of siblings was playing UNO inside a Detroit home when a drive-by shooter opened fire on the house, killing one and injuring another early Friday.

The five siblings between the ages of 7 and 16 were home alone in the 14500 block of Freeland while their father was at work when someone shot at the house around 12:30 a.m. A 16-year-old girl was killed, and an 11-year-old was hurt.

"My baby said they was playing Uno, she said they was having good old family time. She heard a skirt outside the house, and then she heard glass," the mother of the 11-year-old said. "My child was just grazed. By the Grace of God she’s still here, but she’s going to go through some tragedy because she watched her sister."

The teen killed was the girl's half-sister.

"She looked back and said where’s her sister and when she looked she seen her sister, and she was just telling her to get up, and her sister didn't get up," the mother said. "That was her sister, that was her best friend."

Police said they identified a white SUV as a suspect vehicle, and they spent the day looking for video from neighbors.

"We’re looking at every angle, every aspect, including perhaps a confrontation that may have happened at (the 16-year-old's) school before school let out for the holiday break," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The mother said she can’t speak for her child’s sister, but she is confident her 11-year-old was not in any trouble.

"She been going to school, she been all right," she said. "Turn yourself in. You broke a sibling bond right now."

