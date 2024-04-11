16th annual ‘Belle of the Ball’ prom dress giveaway coming up



Attending their high school prom is a dream of many girls, but for some it's simply too expensive.

That's the motivation behind "Belle of the Ball," the ninth annual prom dress event sponsored by Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell (D-Detroit). The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, 16500 Tireman, Detroit.

Girls can choose free formal and semiformal dresses, shoes, purses and jewelry that were donated. Some items are new; some are gently used. Dresses are arranged by size.

Volunteers and businesses have donated dresses and accessories.

Items are arranged at the Boys & Girls Club the night before, and an hour before doors open, girls are already in line.

Bell is grateful toward the Boys & Girls Club for offering the building to host "Belle of the Ball." In addition, board members and employees of The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division have donated dresses, accessories and clothing racks.

For more information on the event, call 313-224-0936.