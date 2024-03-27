17-year-old in critical condition after rollover crash in Sterling Heights

A 17-year-old driver is in critical condition after being in a high-impact rollover crash in Sterling Heights Tuesday night.

According to Sterling Heights police, the teen was driving south on Van Dyke in an Acura – when he lost control and struck the curb, prompting the car to roll over and slam into a business sign pole.

Extensive damage was left behind.

Viewer video shows the intense aftermath of the crash that took place in front of Holiday Pizza, near Gage Crescent.

"It was shortly after 8 o’clock, we heard a bang," said Charlie Seip, a staff member at Holiday Pizza and a witness of the crash. "It was pretty loud. We thought it was some dishes falling in the back."

The Acura was the only car involved in the crash.

A 17-year-old boy is critically injured after being in a rollover crash in Sterling Heights on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Charlie Seip)

Staff at the pizza restaurant watched as first responders tried to rescue the teenage boy behind the wheel.

"They had the jaws of life on both sides of the car and I think they removed the roof of the car, and they were trying to get him out that way," Seip said.

Friends of the victim visited the scene Wednesday evening, trying to make sense of it all.

"It just happened all so quick," said Elie Keena, one of the friends. "I didn't believe it at first until I came. We saw the crash. His sister told us what happened. It was just all a shock."

The driver is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

With the crash still under investigation, people who live and work along Van Dyke say it’s a reminder of how some cars go way too fast every now and then.

"We have the roundabout down the road here, but It’s not too bad. Occasionally, there are some fast speeds," Seip said.

At this time, it is still unknown if alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.