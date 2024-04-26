Expand / Collapse search

Ford Mustang caught driving 70 mph over the limit in Michigan

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 26, 2024 1:04pm EDT
Citation given to driver who was traveling 70 mph over the limit.

(FOX 2) - A Michigan driver was cited for traveling 70 miles over the limit after he blazed by a cop south of Lansing.

Michigan State Police posted the ticket given to a 24-year-old driver who was observed driving 125 mph in a 55 mph zone. 

A state trooper with the Lansing Post said he spotted a vehicle recklessly driving in a parking lot in Eaton Rapids Township early Thursday evening. 

The Ford Mustang then sped off down Michigan Road, hitting the reported speed before being stopped by police. 

The driver, a resident of Grand Ledge, was cited for reckless driving and speeding.

