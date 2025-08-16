17-year-old killed in shooting on Detroit's east side

A 17-year-old was fatally shot on Detroit's east side Friday afternoon.

Officers said the victim was critically injured in a shooting in the 16000 block of Eastwood St, near Kelly and Moross. He was pronounced deceased around 10 p.m., according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police have not said if someone is in custody. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.