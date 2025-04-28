17-year-old shot in the head in Hamtramck, police on scene

A major police presence is on the scene in Hamtramck where officials say a teen was shot in the head.

On Monday night, Hamtramck police told FOX 2 that a 17-year-old girl was shot in the head on the 12000 block of Dyar Street.

Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri said there was a second victim who was 16-years-old as well.

"Two victims were young. Um, one was 17 the other was 16-years-old. We got good leads on this investigation. It looks like it started as a dispute that led to an unfortunate shooting today. The message to the community is if you have any information please come forward."

It is unknown at this time what condition either teen is in or what led to the shooting.

FOX 2 crews are on the scene and are working to learn more information.