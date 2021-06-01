17-year-old shot in head while hanging out with friends in Ypsilanti Township

A 17-year-old was shot in the head while hanging out with friends early Monday in Ypsilanti Township.

Authorities said four people, who are all 17, were in the 7000 block of Bunton at about 3:30 a.m. when one of the teens pulled out a handgun. The weapon was fired, hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the shooting. The 17-year-old with the gun was arrested.