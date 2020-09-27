17-year-old shot in head, witnesses say it was an accident

The Roseville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old in critical condition.

Police told FOX 2 it all unfolded Saturday night around 8:30 in the 17000 block of Ivanhoe Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were showing each other their illegal weapons, when the 20-year-old unintentionally discharged his handgun, and struck the 17-year-old in the head.

Police say there was a total of 5 other people at the home during the time of the shooting, and they all agreed, it was an accident.

Medics arrived to the scene and took the 17-year-old to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The 20-year-old, who is being called a suspect at the moment, was taken into custody by Roseville Police and will be held until further investigation.

