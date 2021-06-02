18-year-old entrepreneur opens her own beauty bar business in pandemic pivot

Love Hairston is only 18 but owns her own business. entrepreneur

"It's really amazing, I love it," she said. "I'm so happy I wake up every morning being like wow."

The Southfield woman graduated from Bloomfield Hills Groves High School last year. Hairston planned to go to college in Atlanta - but switched to online classes because of the pandemic.

She then noticed she had some extra downtime.

"I was just sitting here thinking what else can I do in the meantime," she said.

Hairston decided she did not want to wait to own her own business. So she took the extra money she had saved for school and opened L. Liana Beauty Bar on W. McNicholas near the Southfield freeway on Detroit's west side.

"Me being so young, having to deal with the contractors and doing that all by myself was hard," she said. "I went from not paying bills at my mom's house to having to deal with everything here contractors bills everything so I learned a lot."

Right now four technicians rent out suites inside Hairston's beauty bar and she has four additional rooms available. While she's a busy business owner, Hairston is still working two jobs and taking online classes. Meanwhile, she hopes to set a good example for other young entrepreneurs.

"I just want to inspire other people that you're never too young, you're never too old or anything, to start a business and get going," she said.

Advertisement

L. Liana is located at 17320 W McNichols in Detroit. On Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.